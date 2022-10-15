x
ALCS schedule: When and where will the Astros play?

With their sweep of the Mariners, the Astros will move on to face the Yankees in the ALCS.

HOUSTON — With the Astros’ sweep of the Mariners, Houston will advance to their sixth consecutive American League Championship Series. The team will take on the New York Yankees, as the series gets underway Wednesday in Houston.    

Here’s the schedule for the American League Championship Series

  • Game 1: Wednesday, Oct. 19 at Minute Maid Park, 6:37 p.m.
  • Game 2: Thursday, Oct. 20 at Minute Maid Park, 6:37 p.m.
  • Game 3: Saturday, Oct. 22 at New York, 4:07 p.m.
  • Game 4: Sunday, Oct. 23 at New York, 6:07 p.m.
  • Game 5 (if necessary): Monday, Oct. 24 at New York, 3:07 p.m.
  • Game 6 (if necessary); Tuesday, Oct. 25 at Minute Maid Park, 5:07 p.m.
  • Game 7 (if necessary): Wednesday, Oct. 26 at Minute Maid Park, 6:37 p.m.

There are four chances to cheer on the Astros at Minute Maid Park in the ALCS. You can buy tickets on the Astros website.

And not to get too far ahead, but if the Astros advance to the World Series, they will have home field advantage, as a result of the Dodgers being eliminated by the Padres. Houston has the best record of any remaining playoff team.

 

