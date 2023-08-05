Astros' star Jose Altuve hits milestone 200th career home run

Altuve joins an elite crowd of Astros players that have hit that milestone.

HOUSTON — Astros' star Jose Altuve hit his 200th career home run on Saturday against the Yankees.

The second-baseman joins an elite group of Astros players that have hit that milestone, including Jeff Bagwell (449 home runs), Lance Berkman (326 home runs), Craig Biggio (291 home runs) and Jimmy Wynn (223 home runs), according to MLB.com.

The 200th homer came in the top of the third inning during Houston's 3-1 loss in the Bronx. It was also ace Justin Verlander's first game back with the team since a deal with the Mets just before the trade deadline.

Altuve has spent much of the 2023 season injured. He started the season on the IL after breaking his thumb during the World Baseball Classic. He also missed time in June and again in July after tweaking his oblique.

Scheduled Jose Altuve HR vs. the Yankees. pic.twitter.com/axj8cH68Ol — Houston Astros (@astros) August 5, 2023

KHOU 11 on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube