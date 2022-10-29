Astros' Maldonado forced to change bats from outdated model

The bat the Astros catcher was using was no longer allowed by MLB due to safety concerns.

HOUSTON — Astros catcher Martín Maldonado was forced to switch bats for Game 2 of the World Series on Saturday night after it was determined the model he swung in the opener was no longer allowed in the majors.

Maldonado went 1 for 3 with an RBI single in Game 1, a 6-5 Houston loss in 10 innings to Philadelphia.

The bat he used in that game — a Marucci AP5 — was an Albert Pujols model. In 2010, Major League Baseball changed bat specifications for safety purposes, trimming the diameter of the barrel from the long-standing 2.75 inches to 2.61 inches.

The move to slightly slimmed-down bats was designed to reduce the risk of them breaking into multiple pieces. As part of the move, players already in the majors and using bigger bats could continue to swing them.

Martin Maldonado after the game spoke about the report that he used a bat sent to him by Albert Pujols in Game 1 of the World Series.



It was a bat that we wasn't supposed to use because he didn't have the proper service time to use that bat. pic.twitter.com/gZSTuzmYBo — Daniel Gotera (@DTGoteraKHOU) October 30, 2022

Maldonado made his big league debut in 2011 and therefore couldn't use any of the bats that had been grandfathered in.

MLB didn't find Maldonado had any competitive advantage using the Pujols model, and it appeared the mix-up was an honest mistake. Maldonado batted .186 this season and is a career .209 hitter in 12 seasons.

For more context, an @MLB spokesperson explained that the use of Albert Pujols' bat by Maldonado was not considered a competitive issue; it was a player safety issue, with the concern being multipiece bat failures that happened on the field. #WorldSeries https://t.co/R1LYkor3T7 — Marly Rivera (@MarlyRiveraESPN) October 30, 2022

Pujols finished his 22-year career this season with 703 home runs, fourth on the all-time list.

Bat maker Jack Marucci said the AP5 was “one of the original models I worked with Albert to design.”