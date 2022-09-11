x
Three Astros stars are hosting meet and greets this week around Houston

Five Astros stars will be around town meeting fans and signing autographs this week!

HOUSTON — Three Houston Astros fan favorites will be around town celebrating their World Series championship this week with the community.

Stars Jose Altuve, Alex Bregman and Kyle Tucker will be available for fans to meet and greet at different Academy Sports + Outdoors over the next two days:

If you can't make any of those, you can also go see Yordan Alvarez and Cristian Javier at DICK's Sporting Goods on Wednesday:

Academy and DICK's both say outside items and merchandise will not be signed by the players, but autograph cards will be provided.

