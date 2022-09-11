Three Astros stars are hosting meet and greets this week around Houston

Five Astros stars will be around town meeting fans and signing autographs this week!

HOUSTON — Three Houston Astros fan favorites will be around town celebrating their World Series championship this week with the community.

If you can't make any of those, you can also go see Yordan Alvarez and Cristian Javier at DICK's Sporting Goods on Wednesday:

Alvarez will appear at the DICK's off the Gulf Freeway in Friendswood today from 7 to 8:30 p.m., where fans were already lining up overnight.

Javier is making his appearance a bit earlier at the DICK's located at The Shops at Park West in Katy.

Academy and DICK's both say outside items and merchandise will not be signed by the players, but autograph cards will be provided.

