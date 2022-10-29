World Series Game 2: Pre-game festivities include Biggio, Bagwell, Bun B and Little Big Town

HOUSTON — The Houston Astros hope to bounce back in Game 2 of the World Series tonight. First pitch is at 7:03 p.m. at Minute Maid Park. The Astros send Framber Valdez to the mound against Philadelphia's Zack Wheeler. Last night, the Phillies came back from a five-run deficit to beat Houston, 6-5 in 10 innings. The World Series is a best-of-seven series, so there's still a lot of baseball to play between the two teams.
Here's what's going on before first pitch.
Street Fest
The Astros are hosting a special postseason Street Fest outside of Minute Maid Park before Game 2 of the World Series.
Fans with a game ticket can get in starting at 4 p.m.
There will be live music, food trucks, inflatables, games and more.
Rally towels
Fans are encouraged to wear orange and all in attendance will get a rally towel.
Roof status
At this point, the league hasn't determined the status of the roof. As soon as they do, we'll post it here.
National anthem
Grammy, ACM, CMA, AMA and Emmy Award-winning country music group Little Big Town will sing the national anthem ahead of Game 2.
First pitch
Two Astros legends will help get things started before Game 2. Hall of Famer Craig Biggio will throw the ceremonial first pitch to fellow Hall of Famer Jeff Bagwell ahead of Game 2.
'Play ball' call
And to get the crowd fired up, iconic Houston rapper Bun B will make the "Play Ball" call ahead of Game 2.
Road closures
If you're going to be anywhere near Minute Maid Park for the World Series, here are the road closures you need to know about.