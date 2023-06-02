Astros to face Space Cowboys in exhibition game in Sugar Land | How to get tickets

The exhibition marks a historical first for the Astros who will be playing their first game of any kind in Sugar Land.

SUGAR LAND, Texas — Single-game tickets for the inaugural exhibition game between the Houston Astros and the Sugar Land Space Cowboys went on sale Thursday and fans snatched them up fast.

Tickets for the event sold out in two hours.

The Spring Training exhibition game will be held at 7:10 p.m. on March 27 at Constellation Field on Highway 6 in Sugar Land.

"It’s an honor to be hosting the inaugural exhibition games between the Sugar Land Space Cowboys and the Houston Astros at Constellation Field,” Elizabeth Huff, director of Economic Development for Sugar Land, said. “Our long-standing partnership with Constellation Field and the Space Cowboys has brought invaluable opportunities to the City of Sugar Land, helping to elevate local businesses throughout the community and position Sugar Land as a premiere travel destination.”

The exhibition marks a historical first for the Astros who will be playing their first game of any kind in Sugar Land. It will also be the first-ever playing appearance from a Major League Baseball club of any kind in Sugar Land.

The two teams will meet for a second exhibition on March 28 at Minute Maid Park. AT&T SportsNet Southwest will cover the Monday match-up on their alternate channel.

Fans can head to slspacecowboys.com/tickets fo get tickets for the game at Constellation Field.

The Houston Astros tickets will also go on sale to the public Thursday for the exhibition game hosted at Minute Maid Park, on Tuesday, March 28. Fans can visit astros.com for more information.

The Space Cowboys open their regular season on March 31, with their home opener on April 4 vs. the Round Rock Express.