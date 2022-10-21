Want the full fan experience while the Astros play in New York? Minute Maid Park hosting watch parties

The watch parties Saturday and Sunday are open to the public. All you need to get in is a $1 voucher, which you can purchase on the team's website.

HOUSTON — Want to have the full fan experience as the Astros take on the Yankees in the American League Champion Series in New York? Good news, the team is hosting watch parties this weekend at Minute Maid Park!

The watch parties are open to the public. All you need to get in is a $1 voucher, which you can purchase on the team's website. Proceeds from the vouchers will go to The Astros Foundation.

Parking will be available in the north and south Diamond Lots for $15. The watch party kicks off at 2 p.m. for Game 3 and 4 p.m. for Game 4.

Saturday's game will officially start at 4:07 p.m. and Game 4 on Sunday starts at 6:07 p.m.

Y'all gave us the support we needed in Games 1 and 2.



Let's watch Games 3 and 4 from Minute Maid Park together! We'll be hosting a watch party for every #Postseason road game. Learn more + get your watch party tickets at https://t.co/W5S0B8O7vx. pic.twitter.com/8vM1JJ2nAR — Houston Astros (@astros) October 21, 2022