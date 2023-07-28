Former Astros pitcher returns to Houston in trade with White Sox

Kendall Graveman returns to the Astros in the deal that sent Korey Lee to Chicago.

HOUSTON — A former Astros pitcher is returning after Houston worked out a trade with the White Sox.

In the deal, Houston gets Kendall Gaveman, while sending minor league catcher Korey Lee to Chicago.

Graveman was 3-4 with eight saves and a 3.48 ERA this season in 45 appearances for the Sox this season.

It’s Graveman’s second stint with the Astros. He played with Houston for two months back in 2021 after he was picked up in a trade from Seattle. While with the Astros that year, he had a 3.13 ERA in 23 appearances and turned it up a notch in the postseason. During the playoffs, Graveman had a 1.64 ERA in 11 innings pitched. That includes three World Series appearances.

Graveman is a 9-year MLB veteran. He has a career 4.00 ERA as both a starter and reliever.

Lee was a first-round pick by the Astros in 2019 out of the University of California Berkeley.