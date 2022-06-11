Astros to host 'World Series Champions Party' on Sunday

The party will last from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. outside Union Station at Minute Maid Park.

HOUSTON — The Houston Astros are set to host a 'World Series Champions Party' on Sunday following the team's Game 6 win over the Phillies.

The party will last from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. outside Union Station at Minute Maid Park. Party-goers will be able to enjoy photo opportunities, a D.J., food trucks, face paintings and more.

The City of Houston is also set to announce World Series parade details around 2 p.m. on Sunday.

The party comes after the Astros won the World Series against the Phillies in Game 6 Saturday night.

Yordan Alvarez hit a towering three-run homer to put the Astros in the lead in the 6th inning. The 'Stros kept their lead for the rest of the game, winning the World Series title.

This is Astros manager Dusty Baker's first crown as a manager. After Saturday's win, he became the oldest manager to win a World Series. This was Baker's third trip as a manager to the Fall Classic. As a player, he went three times with the Dodgers, winning it all in 1981.

Rookie Jeremy Peña was named the World Series MVP after hitting .400 in the World Series. He was also named AL Champion Series MVP.