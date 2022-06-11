Itching to snag World Series championship Astros merch? Here's where you can get it now

With a new championship comes new gear and several stores will be extending hours.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — The Houston Astros are World Series champs after snatching the W when Yordan Alvarez hit a towering go-ahead homer clinching the team’s second World Series title in franchise history and in six seasons. Dusty Baker also claimed his first crown as a manager with a 4-1 win over the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 6 at Minute Maid Park Saturday night.

Editor's note: The main video in this story is of the locker room celebration after the World Series win.

With a new championship comes new gear and several stores will be extending hours. The Astros Team Store will be open for 24 hours for its World Series Championship Event. Stores opened at the time of the final out and will be open to the public for 24 hours at the Union Station Team Store.

Dick’s Sporting Goods also extended its store hours, opening right after the game and will open at 7 a.m. on Sunday.

Academy stores in greater Houston also opened right after the game and will stay open as long as there are customers in the store.

This is Astros manager Dusty Baker's first crown as a manager. After Saturday's win, he became the oldest manager to win a World Series. This was Baker's third trip as a manager to the Fall Classic. As a player, he went three times with the Dodgers, winning it all in 1981.

Rookie Jeremy Peña was named the World Series MVP after hitting .400 in the World Series.