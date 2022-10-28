x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Mlb

Astros announce World Series roster

The team added reliever Will Smith, replacing Seth Martinez.

More Videos

HOUSTON — If the Houston Astros are going to win their second Major League Baseball title, they’ve identified the players they’re going to do it with.  The team announced their World Series roster Friday before Game 1, and there’s only one difference from their American League Championship Series roster.

That once difference – relief pitcher Will Smith is on it and Seth Martinez is out. Smith has World Series experience, getting it last year with the Braves against Houston.

RELATED: Live updates: Astros set roster ahead of World Series against Phillies

RELATED: Here's who's throwing first pitch, singing national anthem, making 'play ball' call before World Series games in Houston

Here’s the full Astros World Series roster.

Astros pitchers 

  • Bryan Abreau
  • Hunter Brown
  • Luis Garcia
  • Cristian Javier
  • Lance McCullers, Jr.
  • Rafael Montero
  • Héctor Neris
  • Ryan Pressly
  • Ryne Stanek
  • José Urquidy
  • Framber Valdez
  • Justin Verlander

Astros catchers

  • Martín Maldonado
  • Christian Vázquez

Astros infielders

  • Jose Altuve
  • Alex Bregman
  • Aledmys Díaz (IF/OF)
  • Mauricio Dubón (IF/OF)
  • Yuli Guriel
  • Deavid Hensley
  • Trey Mancini (IF/OF)
  • Jeremy Peña

Astros outfielders

  • Yordan Alvarez
  • Chas McCormick
  • Kyle Tucker

The Phillies set their roster, as well.  Here's who the Astros will face off against.

Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out