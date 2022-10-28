Astros announce World Series roster

The team added reliever Will Smith, replacing Seth Martinez.

HOUSTON — If the Houston Astros are going to win their second Major League Baseball title, they’ve identified the players they’re going to do it with. The team announced their World Series roster Friday before Game 1, and there’s only one difference from their American League Championship Series roster.

That once difference – relief pitcher Will Smith is on it and Seth Martinez is out. Smith has World Series experience, getting it last year with the Braves against Houston.

Here’s the full Astros World Series roster.

Astros pitchers

Bryan Abreau

Hunter Brown

Luis Garcia

Cristian Javier

Lance McCullers, Jr.

Rafael Montero

Héctor Neris

Ryan Pressly

Ryne Stanek

José Urquidy

Framber Valdez

Justin Verlander

Astros catchers

Martín Maldonado

Christian Vázquez

Astros infielders

Jose Altuve

Alex Bregman

Aledmys Díaz (IF/OF)

Mauricio Dubón (IF/OF)

Yuli Guriel

Deavid Hensley

Trey Mancini (IF/OF)

Jeremy Peña

Astros outfielders

Yordan Alvarez

Chas McCormick

Kyle Tucker

