Astros announce World Series roster

HOUSTON — If the Houston Astros are going to win their second Major League Baseball title, they’ve identified the players they’re going to do it with. The team announced their World Series roster Friday before Game 1, and there’s only one difference from their American League Championship Series roster.
That once difference – relief pitcher Will Smith is on it and Seth Martinez is out. Smith has World Series experience, getting it last year with the Braves against Houston.
Here’s the full Astros World Series roster.
Astros pitchers
- Bryan Abreau
- Hunter Brown
- Luis Garcia
- Cristian Javier
- Lance McCullers, Jr.
- Rafael Montero
- Héctor Neris
- Ryan Pressly
- Ryne Stanek
- José Urquidy
- Framber Valdez
- Justin Verlander
Astros catchers
- Martín Maldonado
- Christian Vázquez
Astros infielders
- Jose Altuve
- Alex Bregman
- Aledmys Díaz (IF/OF)
- Mauricio Dubón (IF/OF)
- Yuli Guriel
- Deavid Hensley
- Trey Mancini (IF/OF)
- Jeremy Peña
Astros outfielders
- Yordan Alvarez
- Chas McCormick
- Kyle Tucker
The Phillies set their roster, as well. Here's who the Astros will face off against.