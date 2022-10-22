Live updates: McCormick's blast gives Astros early 2-0 lead

Cristian Javier takes the mound for the Astros while Gerrit Cole will be pitching for the Yankees.

NEW YORK — The Houston Astros are in the Big Apple as the American League Championship Series shifts to the Bronx for Game 3 against the New York Yankees.

The Astros lead the best-of-seven series 2-0 after winning Games 1 and 2 at Minute Maid Park. The Astros are 5-0 this postseason.

Cristian Javier takes the mound for the Astros while Gerrit Cole will be pitching for the Yankees. This will be the first time Cole has faced the Astros in the postseason since leaving Houston in 2019.

2-0 ASTROS: Astros strike first

After a scoreless first inning, Houston got on the board when Christian Vazquez got on base due to a two-out error. That set the stage for Chas McCormick to go deep for the second time in the American League Championship Series.

What time is the Astros game?

Here’s everything you need to know about watching Game 3 of the ALCS between the Astros and the Yankees.

Date: Saturday, Oct. 22

Time: 4:07 p.m. CT

Location: Yankee Stadium (Bronx, New York)

Odds: HOU +130; NYY -155 | 7 o/u (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Starting pitchers: RHP Cristian Javier (11-9, 2.54 ERA) vs. Gerrit Cole (13-8, 3.50 ERA)

Game 2 lineups

JUST IN: Mancini gets the start at DH here in Game 3 and Vazquez is behind the plate. #khou11 pic.twitter.com/O3eJJ0i9Fk — Jason Bristol (@JBristolKHOU) October 22, 2022

The Yankees going lefty Anthony Rizzo atop the order vs. Javier.

Aaron Boone spacing out lefties throughtout order.



LHH batted .189 off Javier in 2022. pic.twitter.com/i9ZhdPfk6B — Jason Bristol (@JBristolKHOU) October 22, 2022

Minute Maid Park hosting watch parties

Want to have the full fan experience as the Astros take on the Yankees in the American League Champion Series in New York? Good news, the team is hosting watch parties this weekend at Minute Maid Park!

The watch parties are open to the public. All you need to get in is a $1 voucher, which you can purchase on the team's website. Proceeds from the vouchers will go to The Astros Foundation.

Cristian Javier starts for Astros in Game 3 of ALCS

Javier was 11-9 during the regular season with a 2.54 ERA. He appeared in 30 games with 25 starts.

He said seeing teammates Justin Verlander and Framber Valdez have success gives him the confidence to do the same, to be able to ask them questions on how to approach hitters and have similar success will be key.

"I'm very appreciative of God for giving me this opportunity...as always, just prepare to make sure to give us the best chance to win," Javier said Friday.

Javier will have had 10 days’ rest since a 21-pitch relief outing against Seattle in the Division Series opener. His last start was Oct. 1.

Javier also started for the Astros game on June 25 in the Bronx in which he and the bullpen combined on the first no-hitter against the New York Yankees in 19 years. Houston won 3-0 that day while Cole took the loss.

Pre-game updates

Trey Mancini will get the start for the Astros at DH while Christian Vázquez will be behind the plate at catcher. Mancini batted .200 at Yankees Stadium during the regular season.

Mancini batted .200 (5-25) here during regular season and .250 for career with 7hr and .740ops in 42 games. https://t.co/6BJFYXaOnS — Jason Bristol (@JBristolKHOU) October 22, 2022

Astros third base coach Gary Pettis is feeling better but did not travel with the team to New York, according to the organization.

Update from @astros: Gary Pettis is feeling better, but did not travel with the ballclub last night. There is a chance that he may join us in NYC this weekend, though. — Jason Bristol (@JBristolKHOU) October 22, 2022

There is no roof to complain about at Yankees Stadium.