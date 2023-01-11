Dusty Baker sitting pretty on list of hottest managers in baseball

The 73-year-old is aging like fine wine according to a beauty technology analysis that ranked him No. 2 in the American League. Get it, Dusty!

HOUSTON — Score another win for Dusty Baker! Fresh off leading the Astros to the World Series championship, the oldest manager in Major League Baseball now has bragging rights as one of the hottest.

That's right! A beauty technology analysis named Baker the second most handsome manager in the American League, second only to Cleveland's Terry Francona.

At 73, H-Town's silver fox is ranked No. 6 overall with a scorching hotness score of 7.95 out of 10! Get it, Dusty!

Mets skipper Buck Showalter, 66, is the hottest of the hot, according to the Golden Ratio Face app, while Royals manager Matt Quatraro, 49, is at the bottom. OUCH.

Other interesting nuggets:

Aaron Boone, who leads the Astros rival Yankees, ranked No. 13.

Dave Roberts, with the Astros NL nemisis Dodgers, is No. 28.

Former Astros manager, A.J. Hinch, now with the Tigers, landed at No. 21.

Former Astros bench coach and current Red Sox manager Alex Cora (accused of leading the trash-can cheating scandal) ranked 29 of 30. Sorry, not sorry!

Hottest MLB managers

1. Buck Showalter: Mets; age 66, 8:65 beauty score

2. Rob Thompson: Phillies; 59; 8.56

3. Torey Louvullo: Diamondbacks; 57; 8.50

4. David Ross: Cubs; 45; 8.43

5. Terry Francona: Guardians; 63, 7.96

6. Dusty Baker: Astros; 73; 7.95

7. Scott Servais: Mariners; 55; 7.94

8. Dave Martinez: Nationals; 58; 7.86

9. Craig Counsell: Brewers; 52; 7.82

10. Bob Melvin: Padres; 61; 7.81

11. Brandon Hyde: Orioles; 49; 7.71

12. Gabe Kapler: Giants; 47; 7.56

13. Aaron Boone: Yankees; 49; 7.53

14. David Bell: Reds; 50; 7.39

15. Mark Kotsay: Athletics; 47; 7.33

16. Bud Black: Rockies; 65; 7.16

17. Skip Schumaker: Marlins; 42; 7.06

18. Phil Nevin: Angels; 51; 7.02

19. Oliver Marmol: Cardinals; 36; 7.01

20. Kevin Cash: Rays; 45; 6.95

21. A.J. Hinch: Tigers; 48; 6.63

22. Derek Shelton: Pirates; 52; 6.59

23. Brian Snitker: Braves; 67; 6.50

24. Rocco Bodelli: Twins; 41; 6.13

25. Pedro Grifol: White Sox; 53; 6.00

26. John Schneider: Blue Jays; 42; 5.86

27. Bruce Bochy: Rangers; 67; 5.80

28. Dave Roberts: Dodgers; 50; 5.72

29. Alex Cora: Red Sox; 47; 5.70