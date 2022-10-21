The former Astros pitcher says Houston's chemistry is part of what makes them so good.

For the first time in a postseason game, the Astros will face former Houston pitcher Gerrit Cole.

Cole takes the mound Saturday for New York in ALCS Game 3, opposite Cristian Javier for the Astros with Houston up 2-0 in the best-of-seven series. Cole last pitched for the Astros in the 2019 World Series, when Houston fell to the Washington Nationals in a seven-game series.

Editor's note: Video above is Jason Bristol and Jeremy Booth breaking down the Astros Game 2 win

After that, Cole tested the free agency waters and ended up a Yankee. While both the Astros and Yankees have been postseason regulars since then, the two American League powerhouses haven’t gone head-to-head in the playoffs….until now.

When asked about his former team after Thursday night’s Astros 3-2 win at Minute Maid Park, Cole talked about the chemistry on Houston and how it’s served his former team well in the playoffs.

#KHOU11 @Astros @Yankees Gm 3 starting pitcher Gerrit Cole has an interesting perspective on what makes his former team @Astros so tough to play against. "It's the way that they play together". Here's his full comment: pic.twitter.com/R9zNb3q5dx — Matt Musil (@KHOUSportsMatt) October 21, 2022

“Probably one characteristic that connects all the dots is the way they play together,” said Cole. “So whatever it is in any other game, they’re going to try to gang tackle you and play until the whistle blows, like they would say in the NFL. It’s just a very team-oriented mentality and I feel that’s probably a commonality amongst any good team or any team that’s getting this deep in the postseason.”

Cole is in his third season of a nine-year deal with the Yankees. He’s had his struggles in the back half of the season, giving up an American League-high 33 home runs after the All Star break. He’s given up at least one home run in his last 10 starts. For the season, Cole is 13-8 with a 3.50 ERA. The Astros Javier is 11-9 with a 2.54 ERA.

