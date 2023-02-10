Grab your gear! Houston Astros team store opening for extended hours after playoff clinch

HOUSTON — The Houston Astros have made their way back to the playoffs after defeating the Arizona Diamondbacks 1-0 Saturday.

To celebrate, the Astros Center Field Team Store will be open for extended hours so fans can grab their 2023 postseason gear.

This is the seventh year in a row that the Astros will play beyond the regular season. They're in as the wild-card team, but could still win the American League West by beating Arizona on Sunday, combined with a Texas loss to Seattle.