Hear the Astros radio call of Framber Valdez's no-hitter

The Astros southpaw only needed 93 pitches to record 27 outs, which is the fewest pitches thrown in a no-hitter or perfect game since 1999.

HOUSTON — It's not unusual for the Houston Astros to leave opposing teams speechless, but that appeared to be the case Tuesday night.

Pitcher Framber Valdez logged the 16th no-hitter in 'Stros history against the Cleveland Guardians as Houston went on to win 2-0.

According to ESPN Stats & Info, Valdez's 93 pitches were the fewest thrown in a no-hitter or perfect game since 1999 when New York Yankees pitcher David Cone threw 88 in a perfect game against the then-Montreal Expos.

While the Astros radio broadcast celebrated in the booth, the same can't be said for Cleveland's announcers who just sat in silence for what felt like an eternity.

Here's how the Guardians broadcast announced Valdez's no-hitter on Bally Sports Great Lakes after they tried to jinx the 'Stros starter:

Maybe the announcers were speechless since it's the fifth time the team has been no-hit since 2021, according to Zack Meisel of The Athletic.

Here's how the call sounded on Astros radio SportsTalk790:

HISTORY MADE! Here’s how Framber Valdez’s no-hitter sounded on SportsTalk790 with @raford3 & @SteveSparks37! @AstrosRadioMLB



This is the fifth Astros no-hitter since the 2019 season and 16th in team history. #Ready2Reign pic.twitter.com/JmLfu49A3B — SportsTalk 790 (@SportsTalk790) August 2, 2023

“The last couple of games I just wasn’t as focused as I could have been and I’ll be the first to admit that,” Valdez said in Spanish through a translator after the game. “But today I just came very focused, very positive and just ready to leave it all out on the field.”

Hours after the Astros reacquired ace Justin Verlander from the New York Mets, Valdez allowed just one baserunner on a walk in the fifth inning, but still faced the minimum thanks to a double play in that frame.

The 29-year-old from the Dominican Republic had pitched five complete games, including two complete game shutouts before Tuesday’s gem.