Two Astros stars will be meeting fans on Wednesday around the Houston area

Alvarez will be at DICK's Sporting Goods located off the Gulf Freeway in Friendswood from 7 to 8:30 p.m. to celebrate winning the World Series.

Pitcher Cristian Javier will also be available for a meet and greet, but at DICK's Sporting Goods at The Shops at Park West in Katy. Javier will appear between 4:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Wristbands will be available for the first 225 people to show up at each store starting at 9 a.m. Officials said no outside items will be allowed inside the store for signing, but DICK's will have branded baseballs and complimentary cheer cards available.

It's one of the first meet-and-greets for the Astros after bringing the Commissioner's Trophy back home in what's sure to be a jam-packed offseason full of partying.

After Game 6, KHOU 11's Daniel Gotera caught up with Alvarez's father, who told him what he was thinking when his son hit the bomb to straight-away center field to give Houston a lead it wouldn't give up.

Here's the translation Gotera provided:

"Like him, I was so concentrated. I even got up from my chair and stood in the aisle a little bit and I had my hands on my hips.

Every pitch they made to him, I would say to him, ‘Relax, relax. It’s outside, it’s outside...don’t swing. That’s what gave me the confidence in that at-bat because he wasn’t chasing.

To see his calmness and his serenity in the moment, I knew we were good. The first pitch at around 95 mph...he was a little out in front. I said, well, if that’s what the pitcher starts with, then this guy is here to throw fastballs and that’s where we’ll get him.