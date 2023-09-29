Astros place Ryne Stanek on the paternity list

The team called up Seth Martinez from Sugar Land to take his spot.

HOUSTON — The Houston Astros placed relief pitcher Ryne Stanek on the paternity list on Friday.

That means Stanek will miss at least one game, but no more than three. To make room on the roster, Houston called up another right-handed reliever in Seth Martinez from Triple-A Sugar Land.

This season, Stanek is 3-1 with a 4.09 ERA in 55 games.

Astros home stretch on the road

The Astros will finish the regular season with a three-game series against Arizona. Going into Friday night’s action, Houston trails AL West-leading Texas by two games. They’re one game ahead of Seattle in the division. If the season ended Friday, Houston would have the final wildcard spot.