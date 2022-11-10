Houston Astros vs. Seattle Mariners | ALDS schedule

The Astros will play their fellow AL West rivals, the Seattle Mariners, in the American League Division Series starting in Houston on Tuesday.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — The Houston Astros will start their playoff run on Tuesday.

The first two games of the American League Division Series against the Seattle Mariners will be afternoon games at Minute Maid Park.

Game 1: The first game of the ALDS will begin at 2:37 p.m.

The team has announced that Justin Verlander will start for the Astros in Game 1. According to the Astros' website, the Mariners are likely to start Logan Gilbert.

Dusty Baker said Framber Valdez will start Game 2 and Lance McCullers gets the ball in Game 3.

Game 2: The second ALDS game will start at 2:37 p.m. Thursday.

Game 3: in Seattle, 3:07 p.m. Saturday

Game 4 (if necessary): in Seattle, 2:07 p.m. Sunday

Game 5 (if necessary): in Houston, 4:07 p.m.

Astros and Mariners are familiar foes

The Astros and the Mariners know each other well, both being members of the American League West. They faced each other 19 times this season, with the Astros winning 12 of those games. Houston finished the season 16 games ahead of Seattle.

The Astros have been regulars in the postseason in recent years, going to the ALCS in each of the last five seasons. In three of those years, they made it to the World Series, winning it all in 2017. This is Seattle's first trip to the postseason in 21 years.