Astros' Altuve and Alvarez earn Silver Slugger Awards

It's the seventh time multiple Astros have won the SIlver Slugger in the same season.

HOUSTON — The Astros were one of the best offensive teams in the league and on Thursday, two of the catalysts of the Houston offense -- second baseman Jose Altuve and designated hitter Yordan Alvarez -- were honored with Louisville Slugger Silver Slugger Awards.

Voted on by managers and coaches of the 30 MLB teams, the Silver Slugger Award goes to the top offensive producers at each position in each league.

Altuve had a .300 average with 20 home runs and 57 RBIs. He scored 103 runs and 18 stolen bases. Altuve's 12 leadoff home runs were the most in the majors. For Altuve, who was an All-Star this season, it's his sixth Silver Slugger Award.

Alvarez hit .306 with 37 home runs and 97 RBIs to earn his first Silver Slugger Award. His offensive output earned him a spot on the American League All-Star team.

Alvarez is also a finalist for American League MVP, along with the Yankees' Aaron Judge and the Angels' Shohei Ohtani.

It's the seventh time multiple Astros have earned the Silver Slugger Award in the same season.