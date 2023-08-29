For the first time in more than a year, Michael Brantley is in the Astros starting lineup

Brantley is playing left field and batting sixth for the Astros.

BOSTON — If the Astros needed a boost for the final stretch of the season, they just got one. Uncle Mike is back!

Michael Brantley, who had been on the 60-day injured list following shoulder surgery, has rejoined the team and is even in the starting lineup for Houston’s game against Boston on Tuesday.

Brantley got the start in left field and is batting sixth.

The team also sent Cory Julks down to Sugar Land and designated pitcher Jake Cousins for assignment.

Brantley, a five-time All-Star, hasn’t seen game action with the Astros in more than a year. His last game in the Majors was June 26, 2022.