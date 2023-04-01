We now know who'll serve as the Texas Rangers' 2023 Opening Day starting pitcher

Opening Day is set for Thursday, March 30, at 3:05 p.m. at Globe Life Field in Arlington, where the Rangers will take on the Philadelphia Phillies.

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Rangers' newest ace, Jacob deGrom, will be the team's Opening Day starting pitcher, manager Bruce Bochy announced Friday.

The Texas Rangers signed the 34-year-old free agent right-handed pitcher in December to a five-year contract reportedly worth $185 million.

In nine seasons with the Mets, the right-handed DeGrom compiled a 2.52 ERA with 1,607 strikeouts in 1,326 innings.

He's a a two-time National League Cy Young Award winner (2018 and 2019), a two-time All-MBA First Team selection (2019 and 2020), a four-time All-Star selection (2015, 2018, 2019 and 2021) and was named the National League Rookie of the Year in 2014.

Last season, deGrom went 5-4 with a 3.08 ERA (22 ER/64.1 IP) over 11 games for the Mets in 2022. This came after missing the first our months of the season with a stress reaction on his right scapula.

deGrom made his Rangers spring training debut against the Seattle Mariners, throwing three scoreless innings where he struck out four batters and only allowed two hits.

Locked On Rangers podcast host Brice Paterik raved about deGrom's performance.

"He looked absolutely incredible," Paterik said. "It’s a darn shame that there were no camera crews there to, y'know, film the whole thing. Just a few highlights, which I'm grateful for."

The much-anticipated Opening Day game is set for Thursday, March 30, at 3:05 p.m. at Globe Life Field in Arlington, where the Rangers will take on the Philadelphia Phillies.

Tickets are available online, by phone at 972-RANGERS or at the Southeast Box Office at Globe Life Field.

The home opener on March 30 is also the start of a six-game homestand, with three games against the Phillies followed three against the Baltimore Orioles.

Tickets still remain for those games.

