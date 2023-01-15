'Proud dad': Pablo Guerrero, son of hall of famer Vladimir Guerrero, among international prospects signed by Rangers

The 16-year-old outfielder was signed as an international free agent out of the Dominican Republic.

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Texas Rangers on Sunday announced 17 international free agents who have been signed during the offseason.

Among the prospects is 16-year-old outfielder Pablo Guerrero, who is the son of hall of famer and former Ranger Vladimir Guerrero Sr.

Pablo Guerrero was signed out of the Dominican Republic. He's the second son of Guerrero Sr. to be involved in the MLB -- the first being Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who is a two-time All-Star and Gold Glove and Silver Slugger award winner with the Toronto Blue Jays.

Guerrero Sr. played 16 seasons in the MLB and was the AL MVP in 2004 and a nine-time All-Star. He played one season with the Rangers in 2010.

Guerrero Sr. on Sunday posted images on social media as his 16-year-old son signed his contract alongside other prospects.

"A new professional baseball player in the family, congrats to my son Pablo on signing with the Texas Rangers. Let's keep working hard!" Guerrero Sr. said in an Instagram post.

"Proud dad," he said in another post.

The Rangers also signed shortstop Sebastian Wolcott out of the Bahamas. According to MLB.com, Walcott is the No. 8 prospect on the international top 50 list.

MLB.com reported that the Rangers had just over $4.1 million to spend on international prospects this offseason

Here's the complete list of the 17 international free agents signed by the Rangers: