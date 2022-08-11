I'll take some Raising Cane's chicken fingers with a side of MV-Peña, please!

Customers who order in the drive-thru Monday afternoon will get a chance to meet World Series MVP Jeremy Peña.

HOUSTON — Get ready for a traffic jam on the Gulf Freeway Monday afternoon. That's because Raising Cane's just announced Astros shortstop JeremyPeña will be working the drive-thru at its location off I-45 near 610 South Loop.

Editor's note: The video above originally aired on Nov. 8.

The World Series MVP will be taking lunch orders around noon during his side hustle at the Raising Cane's at 7009 Gulf Freeway.

Fans camped out at Houston-area Academy stores this week for a chance to meet other Astros, including Jose Altuve, Yordan Alvarez and Alex Bregman.