Texas Rangers ace Max Scherzer to miss remainder of season, per report

The pitcher, acquired by the Rangers in July, left Tuesday night's game against the Blue Jays in the sixth inning because of a right triceps spasm.

ARLINGTON, Texas — After leaving Tuesday night's game against the Toronto Blue Jays with a spasm in his right tricep, Texas Rangers ace Max Scherzer is now expected to miss the rest of the 2023 Major League Baseball season, according to reports.

Citing conversations with Rangers General Manager Chris Young, ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan shared the "brutal" news that Scherzer had suffered a strain of his teres muscle -- the muscle that connects the scapula and humerus -- to X, formerly known as Twitter, on Wednesday afternoon.

Young also downplayed to Passan the likelihood that Scherzer could return to the active roster in time for a potential Rangers playoff run.

Prior to his injury on Tuesday, the 39-year-old Scherzer -- a three-time Cy Young Award winner and eight-time All-Star -- had allowed three hits, walked one and struck out two in 5 1/3 shutout innings.

Manager Bruce Bochy and the team trainer trainer then came to the mound to meet with Scherzer in the sixth inning after he felt discomfort on his first pitch to Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette. Following a brief discussion, a frustrated-looking Scherzer walked off the field and was replaced by right-hander José Leclerc.

Scherzer allowed a season-high seven earned runs in his previous outing, a loss Friday to Houston. He was winless in four starts entering play Tuesday.

The Rangers acquired Scherzer from the New York Mets in a blockbuster July trade that required the decorated pitcher waive a no-trade clause in his contract.

That trade was made, in essence, so Scherzer could serve as a top-of-rotation replacement for his former Mets teammate Jacob deGrom, who the team signed to be their ace over winter and who was lost to Tommy John surgery earlier this season.

Scherzer being out for the season is a major blow to a team that, once the dominant team in all of Major League Baseball, has endured a poor performance stretch that now finds the Rangers in a suddenly tight, tough playoff race.

Officially, the Rangers have only placed Scherzer on the 15-day Injury List -- a move the team announced in a statement on Wednesday.