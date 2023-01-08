With All-Star catcher on IL, the Texas Rangers acquire Austin Hedges from the Pirates

Texas was looking for depth behind the plate with switch-hitting All-Star catcher Jonah Heim on the injured list with a strained tendon in his left wrist.

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Texas Rangers acquired catcher Austin Hedges from the Pittsburgh Pirates in exchange for international bonus pool money just before Tuesday's trade deadline.

Texas was looking for depth behind the plate with switch-hitting All-Star catcher Jonah Heim on the injured list with a strained tendon in his left wrist.

Hedges has hit .180 with one home run and 14 RBIs in 65 games with Pittsburgh this season, starting 61 games. He is a standout defender, known for his ability to frame pitches, something Heim also excels at while being a solid offensive player.

Heim was hitting .280 with 14 homers and 70 RBIs before coming out of last Wednesday's game at Houston after an awkward swing in the fourth inning.