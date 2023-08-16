How Texas Rangers fans are crafting a rowdy, playoff-like atmosphere in Section 133 at Globe Life Field

Young Rangers fans are turning a right-center field section of stands into the life of the party at home baseball games in Arlington this season

ARLINGTON, Texas — Boston has its famed – and expensive – Green Monster seats.

Wrigley Stadium is notorious for beer-soaked bleacher seats at Chicago Cubs games.

Now, the Texas Rangers may be adding "Corey’s Corner."

Two young fans with large social media followings wanted to pack out Section 133 in right-center field at Globe Life Field for Tuesday night’s game against Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels.

“We were actually inspired,” 20-year-old organizer Jake Dupre said. “A couple weeks ago there was like a frat out there or something and we were like we could definitely do that.”

He put a call out to his more than 50,000 Instagram followers on his Rangers Nation account he started 11 years ago and teamed up with a 19-year-old Rangers fanatic on TikTok to pack in 400 fans into the section.

“It’s insane. It’s 100 times better than what I expected,” Dupre said. “I only knew one person there. Everybody else was a complete stranger, so it was awesome just coming together.”

The rowdy, beer-chugging, name-chanting section got the attention of fans, broadcasters and the team itself.

“Sounded like a lot of young fans having fun,” Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien said. “It’s definitely been a fun year and that definitely adds excitement to our games here at home so we love it.”

“We hear it. We feel it and it’s great to have them up there. It really is,” manager Bruce Bochy. “I think the players are having fun with it too. We listen to their chants and stuff and so it’s a good thing you know.”

Besides calling out players, fans also had signs in the section still trying to recruit Ohtani to join the Rangers.

“That’s the energy we want to bring,” Dupre said. “We want to bring playoff, college football atmosphere. We want to bring like a European soccer type of feel to it.”

Dupre lives in McKinney and doesn’t make it to as many games as he wants, but they’re already planning a repeat during the Boston series and the dream is starting a tradition.