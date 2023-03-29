Here's everything you need to know for Texas Rangers Opening Day

We've got all the information you need for Opening Day at Globe Life Field.

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Texas Rangers open their 2023 season with a three-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies. It's the first time these two ball clubs face off on Opening Day since 2009.

The Phillies are coming off winning the National League pennant, while the Rangers enter 2023 looking to improve on their sixth straight losing season.

Opening Day can be a bit of a spectacle. There's a new team, new faces, new eats ... just a ton of information to take in. With that in mind, we wanted to compile everything you need to know in an Opening Day fan guide:

What time does Phillies-Rangers start?

First pitch for Opening Day is scheduled for 3:05 p.m. CT on Thursday, March 30.

The ceremonial first pitch will be thrown by Lieutenant Reuben T. Mankin, a 21-year veteran of the Texas DPS, joined by former President George W. Bush and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. Lt. Mankin will be accompanied to the pitcher's mound by Rangers legend Nolan Ryan. Ivan Rodriguez will catch the ceremonial first pitch. We have a full breakdown of the pre-game timeline here.

Texas Rangers Opening Day roster

Here is the Opening Day starting lineup:

For the full 26-man Rangers roster, click here.

New food offerings include a two-foot burger ... yes, seriously

The Rangers announced the new additions to their concessions menu. Check out the Pizza Dawg, Brisket Croissant and monstrous Boomstick Burger. We have a full breakdown of the new concessions here.

How to watch, listen the Texas Rangers on Opening Day

The game will be available on MLB.TV and on Bally Sports Southwest in Texas, as well as the radio call on 105.3 The Fan.

The three-game finale between the Rangers and Phillies will be on ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball at 6 p.m. CT.

Diamond Sports, the parent company of Bally Sports Southwest, voluntarily filed for bankruptcy on March 14. Bally is the local broadcaster for most Rangers games.

In its bankruptcy announcement, Diamond Sports Group added that the Bally Sports networks "will continue to operate in the ordinary course during the Chapter 11 process."

For more information about the Bally Sports bankruptcy effect, click here.

All the Rangers games in 2023 can be heard on the local DFW radio station 105.3 The Fan.

Fans can also listen to games on their mobile phones through 105.3 The Fan on the Audacy app or the radio station's website.

According to the radio station, Rangers coverage is available in Texas, Louisiana, Arkansas, Oklahoma and some southeastern counties of New Mexico.

