Rangers select Florida outfielder Wyatt Langford with No. 4 overall pick in MLB Draft

Langford, 21, helped lead Florida to a College World Series appearance this year.

SEATTLE — The Texas Rangers on Sunday selected 21-year-old outfielder Wyatt Langford out of the University of Florida with the fourth overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft.

Langford this year helped lead Florida to its first College World Series appearance since 2018. He led the SEC with 28 doubles, which also tied in the nation.

The 21-year-old was rated as the No. 3 prospect coming into the 2023 draft, according to MLB.com. He finished the 2023 season with 21 home runs, 57 RBI and a .373 batting average -- and ranked high among SEC hitters.

Langford played three sports during his high school career in Trenton, Florida, according to his bio on MLB.com. He chose to focus on baseball as a member of the Florida Gators.

The Rangers moved up to the No. 4 spot in the draft following the MLB Draft Lottery in December. They will not have a pick in the second and third rounds after the free agent signings of pitchers Jacob deGrom and Nathan Eovaldi.

Texas will pick at No. 7 in rounds four through 20 for the rest of the MLB Draft over the next two days.