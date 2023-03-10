‘A pretty heavy toll’: Wendy Lowe battles brain cancer as sons face each other in Rangers-Rays series

The mother of the Lowe brothers once made highlight reels for her custom jersey featuring the Rangers and the Rays.

DALLAS — Nathaniel Lowe kept a burdensome secret as the Texas Rangers’ regular season began drawing to a close.

The first baseman let out a big sigh Tuesday, hours after his brother – an outfielder for the Tampa Bay Rays – let the family secret out.

Their mother, Wendy Lowe, is battling brain cancer.

Wendy -who wore a custom-made half-Rangers, half-Rays jersey when her sons played earlier this season and made highlight reels across the nation - began undergoing chemotherapy and radiation for brain cancer three weeks ago.

At a press conference before the Lowe brothers faced off in game one of a three-game American League Wild Card Series, the first question Nathaniel was asked was how his mother is doing.

A long sigh was followed by a moment of silence.

“It hurts her that she’s not going to be here today,” he then said. “It’s a lot to go through and it’s a pretty heavy toll.”

Lowe said his father and grandmother – whose birthday fell the same day her grandsons’ series opened – were going to be with Wendy at treatment instead of attending the game.

“They’ll be yelling loud from Clermont [Florida]. Maybe we’ll be able to hear them from here,” he said.

The Lowes live in Clermont, about 95 miles from St. Petersburg, where the series is taking place.

Nathaniel’s career began with Tampa Bay, but the Rangers acquired him in 2020.

He recorded a career-high 93 walks, second-most in the American League, and hit a career-high 38 doubles during the 2023 regular season.

But he praised his brother for playing through their family’s heartache.

“I know Josh had done a pretty good job of putting it aside and compartmentalizing and performing,” Nathaniel said. “It’s something we’re all learning to deal with and go forward with. It’s a challenge.”

Rangers General Manager Chris Young said the organization’s prayers are with the entire Lowe family.

“These are human beings,” Young said. “To compartmentalize and play a game -- you’ve worked your whole life to be on this stage -- and meanwhile you’re suffering at home, it’s really challenging.”