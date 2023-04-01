Hoping to catch Texas Rangers' Opening Day game? Here's when you can buy tickets

The Rangers open their season at Globe Life Field on Thursday, March 30.

ARLINGTON, Texas — Opening Day is upon us!

With just over a week to go, Texas Rangers fans are revving up for what's expected to be one of the more exciting seasons in recent years.

From new manager Bruce Bochy to the blockbuster signing of pitcher Jacob deGrom, Rangers fans are feeling pretty optimistic.

The long-awaited Opening Day game -- the first game of the season -- is set for Thursday, March 30, at 3:05 p.m. at Globe Life Field in Arlington, where the Rangers will take on the Philadelphia Phillies.

And for those wanting to witness the excitement of Opening Day, they might want to move fast.

The Rangers announced that a limited number of tickets for the home opener will go on sale on Tuesday, March 21, starting at 9 a.m. Tickets will be available online, by phone at 972-RANGERS or at the Southeast Box Office at Globe Life Field.

The Southeast Box Office is open on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For Opening Day, parking lots at the ballpark will open at 10 a.m., and gates will open at 12 p.m., according to the team.