Rangers will try to right the ship as they travel to take on Twins

The Texas Rangers are in need of a win just to remember what it looks like as they begin a four-game series against the AL Central-leading Minnesota Twins.

ARLINGTON, Texas — The dog days of summer aren’t any more kind to a slumping Texas Rangers (72-54, 1st Place AL West) team. Fresh off extending their season-worst six-game losing skid in Arizona, the team travels to Minnesota to face the Twins (65-62, 1st Place AL Central) in the second stop on their three-city road trip.

Despite the AL Central being the bottom division on the American League totem pole, first place is first place, and the Rangers cannot afford to take the Twins lightly. With Houston and Seattle right on their tails, the Rangers are in dire need of breaking out of their losing streak in a big way. A four-game set provides them the opportunity to do just that.

At the trade deadline

With a chance in a weak division to supplement their roster and fly by the rest of the AL Central, the Twins instead opted to take their chances with the current players. As is the case with most first place clubs in the year 2023, The Twins could have used some bullpen reinforcements. Not that the Twins’ bullpen was bad at all before the deadline – the relievers put up a 3.76 ERA in 297 innings, one of the better marks in the American League.

A lot of that had been on the backs of Griffin Jax and closer Jhoan Duran. The pace at which the entire bullpen had been performing was what prompted many to look for the Twins to bring in some relief help. Instead, the Minnesota front office held fast. The lack of activity was confusing from former Rangers’ executive and current Twins’ GM Thad Levine, who has made significant trades for Sonny Gray, Kenta Maeda and Pablo Lopez in the past.

Jhoan Duran's 100+ mph four-seam fastball has become much more hittable over the course of the season due to a major change in his induced vertical break.





Since then, the Twins’ bullpen has worsened in every way. Their ERA has ballooned to 5.08, opponents are hitting 30 points higher as their WHIP has increased from 1.259 to 1.390. They’ve also dropped nearly a full strikeout per nine and the strikeout to walk ratio has dropped from 4.38 to 2.53. Without anyone to turn to past Jax, Duran and Emilio Pagan, and only two real frontline starters, there is fatigue in the Twins’ pitching staff.

Offensively, the Twins sit about middle of the pack in most categories in the big leagues. The one category that they do lead the Majors in is strikeouts. Minnesota strikes out nearly 50 times more than the next highest team. Stars like Carlos Correa and Byron Buxton have either been injured or performed far below expectations. Former Ranger Joey Gallo is doing Joey Gallo things, hitting the ball far, but not as often as most would like.

Outfielder Max Kepler has been on a good pace since July, slashing .285/.338/.535 with nine homers and 23 RBI. First baseman Donovan Solano has been the team’s most consistent and reliable hitter and has been on fire in August, slashing .378/.404/.444.

In a division where the rest of the teams are below .500, the Twins have been bad far fewer times than their rivals. But they are still in first place, and that’s a place the Rangers would like to stay themselves.

The matchups

Game 127: 6:10 PM CT – LHP Andrew Heaney (9-6, 4.27 ERA) vs. RHP Pablo Lopez (9-6, 3.51 ERA)

Game 128: 7:10 PM CT – RHP Dane Dunning (9-5, 3.19 ERA) vs. RHP Sonny Gray (6-6, 3.15 ERA)

Game 129: 6:15 PM CT – RHP Max Scherzer (12-5, 3.77 ERA) vs. TBD

Game 130: 1:10 PM CT – LHP Jordan Montgomery (8-10, 3.12 ERA) vs. TBD

With starter Joe Ryan potentially available to return from the injured-list, the Twins have a couple of question marks in the rotation for this four-game series. Ryan has been on the IL for the month, having pulled his left groin muscle before a start in Atlanta. He completed one rehab outing on Friday, giving up one run in four innings.

Sonny Gray and Pablo Lopez will likely get the starts in the first two games against the Rangers. Gray, who was once the Major League’s ERA leader after the first month of the season, has fallen off fairly steeply since then. In the first month of the season, Gray had an 0.77 ERA. The rest of the way, Gray has been far more pedestrian, pitching to a 3.92 ERA, although he’s only given up six home runs all year.

Gray is coming off a start against Pittsburgh in which he gave up four runs in 6 ⅔ innings, striking out seven and walking three. Lopez, meanwhile, has been up and down all year, but the month of August has been very kind to him. The righty hasn’t given up a run in his last three starts, and in the start before that, he only gave up one. He’s only walked three batters and has limited the hits he’s allowed.

The Rangers will likely also see Dallas Keuchel in this series. Keuchel, who joined the rotation when Ryan hit the injured list, is coming off one of the best starts of the twilight of his career. Against the Pirates, Keuchel took a perfect game into the 7th inning before exiting after allowing a hit. He induced a lot of weak contact, struck out three and threw just 85 pitches in the 6 ⅓ innings. Keuchel, who auditioned with Texas last season after pitching against Texas plenty of times in his career, isn’t the same pitcher that the Rangers faced when he was with the Astros.

The starters that the Rangers will throw out will be looking to right the ship for the whole team. If momentum is only as good as the next game’s starter, then Andrew Heaney will need to find the mechanics he had at the start of the month, when two scoreless outings meant the difference between him and Martin Perez going to the bullpen. Since then, Heaney has had a short hook, once because of illness and this most recent time because he couldn’t command the ball. He’s thrown in five innings total over his last two starts.

Dane Dunning took the loss his last time out, an outing against the Brewers last week. Dunning went five innings and gave up three runs, also citing poor command as the reason for the lackluster start.

Dane Dunning strikes out his 100th batter of the season!



Max Scherzer, the persistent competitor, will have a chip on his shoulder when he takes the hill on Saturday. Scherzer threw 99 pitches in just 3 ⅔ innings in his last start. 42 of those came in a 3rd inning that saw the Rangers’ newly-acquired ace uncharacteristically give up three walks and hit a batter as five runners reached.

Texas will close out the series in Minnesota by sending Jordan Montgomery to the mound. Montgomery is the Rangers’ pitcher that performed the best in this most recent turn through the rotation. He certainly gave his team the best chance to win out of all the starters, throwing eight innings of shutout ball against the Diamondbacks, protecting a slim 1-0 lead that Texas only squandered when Aroldis Chapman gave up a game-tying home run. By the time Montgomery pitches, the hope is that he is looking to continue a winning streak, instead of stopping a losing streak.

The offense also has to perk back up for the Rangers. Target Field isn’t exactly a hitters’ park, though. Corey Seager, who has been the most consistent producer of the year, can’t continue to be the ONLY producer of the month for Texas.

Adolis Garcia has to hope that he’s coming out of a slump, Jonah Heim needs to figure out his timing after returning from injury, and the bottom of the lineup needs to get on base for the guys at the top again. That will give Marcus Semien, Seager and Nathaniel Lowe a chance to drive them in.

Part of what made the Rangers so offensively explosive in the first half was the fact that nobody felt like they needed to be the hero – they just went out and performed their job, according to their spot in the lineup. That’s what needs to happen again as August begins to give way to September and the pennant chase ramps up.