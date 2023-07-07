Twins call up 2015 Cy Young winner Dallas Keuchel and put struggling starter Joe Ryan on IL

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Twins called up left-handed pitcher Dallas Keuchel, the 2015 American League Cy Young Award winner, and placed struggling starter Joe Ryan on the injured list on Thursday.
The 35-year-old Keuchel signed a minor league contract with the Twins in June. He posted a 1.13 ERA in six starts for Triple-A St. Paul, with 28 strikeouts and a .233 opponent batting average over 32 innings.
Keuchel, a five-time Gold Glove Award winner and two-time All-Star, has a 101-91 career record and a 3.98 ERA over parts of 11 major league seasons with the Houston Astros, Atlanta Braves, Chicago White Sox, Arizona Diamondbacks and Texas Rangers.
Ryan landed on the 15-day injured list with a left groin strain. He's 9-8 with a 4.43 ERA this season, having allowed 17 home runs over his last seven starts.
Watch more of Minnesota sports:
Watch the latest reports from the KARE 11 sports team in our YouTube playlist:
WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+
Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms to watch more from KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all of KARE 11's newscasts. You'll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota.
- Add KARE 11+ on Roku here or by searching for KARE 11 in the Roku Channel Store.
- Add KARE 11+ on Fire TV here or by searching for KARE 11 in the Amazon App Store.
- Learn more about the KARE 11+ app for Apple TV in the Apple App Store.
- Learn more about KARE 11+ here.