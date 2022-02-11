Astros vs. Phillies: Houston looks to even up World Series in Game 4

Cristian Javier is set to take the mound for the Astros while Aaron Nola, who started Game 1, will get the start for the Phillies.

Example video title will go here for this video

PHILADELPHIA — The Houston Astros head into Game 4 of the World Series hoping to even things out after dropping Game 3 to the Philadelphia Phillies, 7-0 Wednesday night.

Philadelphia leads the series 2-1. A Houston win in Game 4 would ensure that the Astros would have the chance to win the series back home at Minute Maid Park.

The first pitch is scheduled for 7:03 p.m. Central time again. Cristian Javier is set to take the mound for the Astros while Aaron Nola, who started Game 1, will get the start for the Phillies.

The Astros are coming off a loss in Game 3 in which Lance McCullers Jr. gave up five home runs to Phillies hitters.

Philadelphia has gone 47-34 at home and 87-75 overall. Phillies hitters have a collective .316 on-base percentage, the sixth-ranked percentage in the NL.

Houston has gone 51-30 in road games and 106-56 overall. Astros hitters are batting a collective .247, which ranks sixth in the AL.

The teams meet Wednesday for the seventh time this season. The season series is tied 3-3.

Top performers

Kyle Schwarber has 21 doubles, three triples, 46 home runs and 94 RBI for the Phillies. Rhys Hoskins is 10-for-38 with six home runs and 12 RBI over the last 10 games.

Alex Bregman has 38 doubles, 23 home runs and 93 RBI while hitting .259 for the Astros. Yuli Gurriel is 14-for-42 with two home runs over the past 10 games.

Last 10 games

Phillies: 8-2, .247 batting average, 3.03 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

Astros: 8-2, .225 batting average, 2.55 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Injuries

Phillies: Kent Emanuel: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mark Appel: 60-Day IL (elbow), Simon Muzziotti: 60-Day IL (knee), Corey Knebel: 60-Day IL (lat), Hans Crouse: 60-Day IL (biceps), James McArthur: 60-Day IL (elbow), Damon Jones: 60-Day IL (shoulder)