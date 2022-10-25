Astros fans react to World Series ticket prices

HOUSTON — Excitement for the World Series is growing by the day and so are ticket prices. A lot of fans are checking the cost just out of curiosity because they know how expensive they can get.
“My birthday’s Thursday, right, I’m like World Series Game 1, and then I saw the ticket prices,” Armando Palomino said.
He turns 38 on Thursday.
A married Stormy Dunn joked that she might have to come up with a plan B to go to a game.
“I’m gonna need a sugar daddy or like a sugar papa just so I can go to the World Series because (of) those prices,” she said.
According to the last-minute ticket sales website Gametime, here are the prices as of Tuesday afternoon.
Game 1
Get-in price - $926 per ticket ($773 for standing room)
Highest price - $20,674
Game 2
Get-in price - $1000 ($806 for standing room)
Highest price - $20,674
Game 3 (in Philadelphia)
Get-in price - $1324
Highest price - $12,494
Game 4 (Philadelphia)
Get-in price - $1,533
Highest price - $6,824
Game 5 (Philadelphia)
Get-in price - $1698
Highest price - $8,676
Game 6
Get-in price - $912 ($854 for standing room)
Highest price - $15,976
Game 7
Get-in price - $959 ($956 for standing room)
Highest price - $12,409
Meagan Clanahan is disappointed by the prices, too.
“All of the people who have supported the team all year long and have been in the high seats,” she said. “This just takes them out of completely experiencing what is going to be hopefully a win for the Astros.”