Yuli Gurriel says he'll be ready for Game 6 of the World Series

HOUSTON — Houston Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel said he will be ready for Game 6 of the World Series after leaving Thursday night's game following a fall and collision during a rundown.
Gurriel said he had right knee discomfort. Backup first baseman Trey Mancini replaced Gurriel for the remainder of Houston’s pivotal 3-2 win over the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park.
“A little pain but the win made my knee feel better fast😃 I will get some treatment to get ready for Saturday, thank you for the well wishes 🙏🏽 Let’s GOOOO H-Town #LevelUp #WorldSeries 🔥” Gurriel said in a tweet late Thursday night.
The Astros return home to Houston Friday for a day off before Game 6 Saturday night at Minute Maid Park.
Houston is one win away from clinching its second World Series Championship since 2017.
