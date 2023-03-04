MMA Monday: CJ Vergara and Victor Altamirano talk about their performances at UFC San Antonio

March 25 was a huge night for both Vergara and Altamirano, as both UFC flyweights look to crack into the top 15 later this year.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — San Antonio is sometimes slept upon when you talk about Texas, but for fighters CJ Vergara and Victor Altamirano, the "Countdown City" was big enough to leave their marks.

In the case of Altamirano, the 32-year old flyweight left the 2-1-0 with a record of 12-2 after winning a unanimous decision on that chilly Saturday evening, a victory that he said he needed if he is looking to accomplish his ultimate goals.

"We're trying to climb up the ranks, champ. Being the champ is the goal, right? So whatever work we need to put in, whatever fighter we need to fight, we're going to make sure we make it happen," Altamirano said.

As for Vergara, the San Antonio native came out to Vicente Fernandez's classic "El Rey" as his walkout song and despite having to rally back and win by technical knockout in round two, Vergara believes this fight encompassed his journey.

"I realized in that moment that there was something at play here that was bigger than myself, and that was like the beginning of of this, like this level of maturation that I was kind of alluding to earlier, of I got the call and then I saw that it was here at AT&T Center and was just like, (I) took a second to sit back, like, whoa, that's incredible," Vergara said.

Both are looking to fight a ranked opponent next, with their eyes set on the flyweight title at some stage of their careers. The life of a fighter can be tough, but fruitful, in the eyes of guys like the aforementioned combat athletes, it is an art they both love.