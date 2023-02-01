MMA Monday Episode 1: Cris Cyborg

The MMA icon has transitioned to the sport of boxing where she is undefeated as a professional. Nearly two decades as an athlete, Cyborg discusses what's next.

TEXAS, USA — As we enter 2023 full of new ideas, we are taking a similar approach. Debuting on the second day of 2023, we present to you, "MMA Monday" a bi-weekly to monthly MMA web-series where we sit down with some of the trending topics in the world of combat sports.

Our first interview is with MMA icon turned professional boxer, Cris Cyborg. Cyborg has a record of 2-0 thus far in her boxing career, but she discusses how despite the newfound success in this profession, she is far from done in the world of mixed martial arts.

She tells us in this sit-down:

"For me, I want to complete 20 years (as a combat sports athlete). Right now I'm at 18, I'm almost there but I really want to have big fights for my fans," Cyborg said.

Her unique journey was once thought to have plateaued when she first became the UFC's featherweight champion, but her success has not come close to reaching an end. Currently, she is the Bellator's featherweight champion with her eyes set on a monstrous matchup against Cat Zingano.

"We were supposed to fight before, I believe it will be in the summertime (when they fight), I have to defend my title!" Cyborg said.