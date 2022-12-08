x
2023 Formula 1 U.S. Grand Prix tickets go on sale Thursday morning

The U.S. Grand Prix is one of six sprint races set for next year's season.

AUSTIN, Texas — Lights out and away we go! Tickets for the 2023 Formula 1 U.S. Grand Prix go on sale Thursday morning!

Tickets go on sale on Thursday, Dec. 15, at 10 a.m. CST and fans will have several ticket options available.

The U.S. Grand Prix is one of six sprint races set for next year's season. Those who are planning to attend will have qualifying session set for Friday, the 100-kilometer dash will be Saturday and the main event is set for Sunday.

Race fans will gear up for the big event from Oct. 20 to 22. 

Those who get their hands on tickets for the event will have access to the Germania Insurance Super Stage Festival Lawn. A full list of ticket options are available here.

