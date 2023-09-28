Remember the Alamo! Spurs' Victor Wembanyama makes a pit stop at the Alamo

The rookie has been busy getting to know his new home.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Spurs' Victor Wembanyama can now officially cry out, "Remember the Alamo!"

The Spurs rookie sensation continued his tour of the city making a pit stop at the world-famous Alamo.

The Alamo's X (formerly known as Twitter) social media page shared a photo of the 7'5" tall Frenchman standing in front of the historic landmark and shared a welcome message.

"From towering on the court to standing tall next to the Shrine of Texas Liberty! Victor Wembanyama meets the Alamo. Welcome to San Antonio!"

From towering on the court to standing tall next to the Shrine of Texas Liberty! Victor Wembanyama meets the Alamo. Welcome to San Antonio! #GoSpursGo @wemby @spurs pic.twitter.com/VIOmLuhzvm — The Alamo (@OfficialAlamo) September 27, 2023

It is unknown if Wemby picked up the search for Pee Wee's lost bike in the Alamo's basement.

Recently, he visited his mural located at Southtown 101, mingled with fans at The Roo Pub, and visited Tacos Al Carbon to look at their mural made in his honor while chomping on one of their tacos.

Not only that, he toured the city's historic missions and played some hoops and ping pong under San Antonio's highways with Manu Ginobili.

Let's see where his next stop will be!

Overall, San Antonio is definitely ready for the new Spurs season to start and for the Wembanyama era to begin.

