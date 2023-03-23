The annual Fiesta de los Spurs Run is back!

Lace up your sneakers for a fun run, Spurs fans!

SAN ANTONIO — Fiesta San Antonio 2023 is right around the corner and San Antonio Spurs fans can take part in a fun run for a worthy cause.

Spurs Give is partnering with Fiesta San Antonio to host the annual Fiesta de los Spurs Run on Saturday, April 29 at 6:30 p.m. before the Fiesta Flambeau.

You can either run or walk the 2.8-mile parade route along the streets and wave to family and friends while getting in some great exercise.

Registration is now open at Fiesta de los Spurs Run.

And with the franchise celebrating its 50th anniversary, the run's theme is “Tux ‘n Tennies,” which was formerly Spurs Give’s annual fundraising gala benefitting local youth programs. Runners are encouraged to style their tennies with formal wear-inspired costumes.

Make sure you wow the crowds with a great outfit best dressed participants will have a chance to win a prize in the post-run costume contest.

But wait, there's more!

A post-race celebration will be held at Legacy Park with food and drinks specials, live music, special guest appearances, photo opportunities and chances to win exclusive memorabilia.

Registration Information

Now through March 31 early bird registration: $35 per runner

April 1 - 28 general registration: $45 per runner

Race day registration: $50 per runner

Kids aged 11 and under: $10 (Shirt not included)

Register at Fiesta de los Spurs Run

First 400 runners will receive a special edition Spurs 50th Anniversary medal

Next 600 runners will receive Spurs finishers medals

Registration includes a T-shirt, race-day packet with giveaways and access to the post-race party

A worthy cause

Your help will support San Antonio’s youth through Spurs Give. Spurs Give works to strengthen and serve the community through impactful programming, player engagements and community investments that enrich the lives of youth and those around them. The nonprofit runs numerous programs throughout the city, from park renovations, to the Spurs Youth Basketball League, to free literacy and STEM programs.