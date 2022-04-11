Clippers 116, Spurs 106: What they said after the game

'We're learning a lot of basketball," said Popovich following the Spurs' loss to the Clippers.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs are on a two-game losing skid streak after losing to the Los Angeles Clippers, 116-106, at the AT&T Center.

Devin Vassell had a career-high 29 points and two rebounds to lead the team while Keldon Johnson added 16 points. Tre Jones finished with 18 points, and Doug McDermott recorded 10 points.

The Spurs are 5-4 on the season and will next face the Nuggets on the road Saturday night.

Here's a sample of what the teams said after the game courtesy of the Spurs.

SPURS

Gregg Popovich

"I was proud of our guys. I think we did a hell of a job. We're learning a lot of basketball," Popovich said. "For our guys to play that hard is wonderful. It's the key. They're making mistakes. They'll see them in film."

Popovich talks about the loss vs the Clippers, proud of the team, team learning, Vassell not playing in the 4th and more #porvida #nba #gospursgo pic.twitter.com/oZ8FLZILpY — JeffGSpursKENS5 (@JeffGSpursZone) November 5, 2022

Vassell

"I think we learned a lot in the last five, six minutes [of the game] on defense and coverages and what we got to do on offense," said Vassell. "That's a good [Clippers] team out there. They've played together for a couple of years now. They know what they're doing."

Jones

"You can win and lose the game just from the way you start the game or the way you finish the game or both," Jones said. "We had a very slow start tonight. A slow start the other night as well and just dig ourselves a hole that we don't dig ourselves to start the game."

CLIPPERS

Head Coach Tyronn Lue