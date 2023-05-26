Dallas Mavs host fit clinic, donate shoes to North Texas students

Dallas ISD said the STAG students who participated in the MAVS FIT program and shoe giveaway were chosen based on their academic achievements and other needs.

DALLAS — They may have not made the playoffs, but the Dallas Mavericks are still playmakers in the DFW community, inspiring children to live a better lifestyle.

The Mavs Academy hosted a MAVS FIT clinic and donated 30 pairs of Nike tennis shoes Wednesday to students at the School for the Talented and Gifted (STAG) in Pleasant Grove.

“We went by grade level, and we allowed them to pick 10 students who needed new shoes or an after-school activity,” honors social studies teacher Julian Beltran said in a news release. “We are big on promoting clubs and fitness at our school. So if someone hasn’t participated in one of our clubs, we wanted them to participate today. We also selected students who have made progress and advancements in their goals. It was a variety of choices.”

When the students arrived at the event Wednesday, their names were called and they received a Nike box.

Beltran said they looked a little timid, but when they opened those boxes with their new kicks inside, “… they were in awe.”

“Now seeing them all wearing the shoes and looking at their faces, you can tell they’re really excited,” said Beltran.

Then, it was off to participate in the clinic where the D-Town Crew, Mavs mascot Champ and the ManiAACs helped the students learn drills, skills and exercises.

The team’s MAVS FIT initiative encourages the following eight steps to live a healthy lifestyle: