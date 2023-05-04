Mavs star Luka Doncic commits to paying for funerals of victims in Serbia school shooting

Doncic says he looking to provide immediate and long-term help to those affected by the deadly shooting in Belgrade.

DALLAS — Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic is offering support to those affected by the deadly mass shooting at a school in Belgrade, Serbia.

On Wednesday, police said a 13-year-old shot and killed eight students and a guard at the Vladislav Ribnikar school, which has students anywhere from ages 6 to 15. Six children and a teacher were also hospitalized.

Doncic, a native of Slovenia, said on Twitter that he was "heartbroken by the tragic school shooting" and that he's finding ways to support those affected.

The Mavs confirmed to WFAA that Doncic and his foundation have committed to paying for the funerals of the victims of the Belgrade shooting.

Doncic said he wants to provide both immediate and long-term support to the students, staff and families.

Belgrade, I support and stand with you all during this difficult time. Through @LD77Foundation I am exploring both immediate and long-term ways to support the students, faculty, and families affected by the shooting at the Vladislav Ribnikar Elementary School. — Luka Doncic (@luka7doncic) May 4, 2023

"I am committed and I will continue to share updates and ways to support as details become available. #StandWithBelgrade" Doncic said.