Ex-Spur Hill visits his father on his birthday while cleaning San Antonio streets

The former Spurs guard visited his father on his special day while keeping San Antonio clean.

SAN ANTONIO — In case you didn't know, former Spurs guard George Hill still resides in San Antonio since being traded in 2011.

He frequents the city quite a bit and recently surprised his father on his 61st birthday while he was on the job cleaning the San Antonio streets.

His dad is an employee of the City of San Antonio's Public Works Department and was hard at work when his son visited him while keeping San Antonio clean.

Hopefully, Hill's father can get out of work early and enjoy his birthday with his family.

Just visited my dad on his birthday while he was at work trying to keep these San Antonio Streets Clean…. Happy 61st Pops #SA #210 #FatherSon pic.twitter.com/FHSV035lzH — INDIANA GEORGE HILL (@George_Hill3) May 18, 2023

Despite not playing for the Spurs, Hill remains a constant in San Antonio and continues to give back to San Antonio.

During the pandemic, Hill supported front-line workers with food as they worked hard treating people stricken with COVID. He also owns an 850-acre ranch in the Texas Hill Country, north of his offseason home in San Antonio.

Hill played for the Spurs from 2008-11. He was part of the 2011 NBA Draft Day deal with the Pacers for Kawhi Leonard.

