Five things to watch: Spurs vs. Lakers

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs (6-14) will look to snap their seven-game losing skid tonight as they host the Los Angeles Lakers (6-11). The Spurs and Lakers will meet for the third time this season with the Lakers 2-0 versus the Spurs.
GAME REWIND
The Spurs are coming off a 105-94 home loss versus the Lakers.
Tre Jones had 19 points and two rebounds to lead the team while Devin Vassell added 19 points. Keldon Johnson finished with 15 points and nine rebounds while Jeremy Sochan recorded 13 points.
"Once again we had to come from behind," Gregg Popovich said. "Spotted them [Lakers] 20 points in the first half and in the second half we did everything better. We didn't make shots but as far as defense and rebounding we were much better, much more aggressive in the second half. We'll figure out ways to start better."
PLAYER REACTION TO LOSS: JEREMY SOCHAN
SPURS, LAKERS INJURY REPORT
THE UNIFORMS
The Spurs will be in their Icon Edition jerseys tonight.
FIVE THINGS TO WATCH:
1. The Spurs are winless this season when trailing at halftime at 0-13.
2. The Spurs are 1-3 on the second game of a back-to-back.
3. The Spurs are 1-5 at home versus Western Conference teams.
4. The Lakers are 0-1 on the second game of a back-to-back.
5. The Lakers are 0-3 when LeBron James scores 30 points or more this season.
