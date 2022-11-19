Five things to watch: Spurs vs. Clippers

Can the Spurs snap their losing streak tonight versus the Clippers?

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs (6-10) will look to snap their two-game losing skid tonight as they visit the Los Angele Clippers (9-7). The Spurs and Clippers will meet for the first time this season.

GAME REWIND

The Spurs are coming off a 130-112 road loss versus the Kings.

Devin Vassell had 29 points and three rebounds to lead the team while Tre Jones added 15 points. Jeremy Sochan finished with 11 points and four rebounds while Keita Bates-Diop recorded 16 points.

"I thought we did great. I was really proud. They did a hell of a job," Popovich said. "All-in-all the execution, the competitiveness was great by a bunch of guys that haven't been around for very long. They gave everything they had. We got better tonight."

"It's the grit. It's the next-man-up mentality. Everybody stays ready all the time," Keita Bates-Diop said.

INJURY REPORT

THE UNIFORMS

The Spurs will be in their Association Edition jerseys tonight.

5 THINGS TO WATCH:

1. The Spurs have made fewer three-point shots than their opponents in three-straight games.

2. The Spurs are allowing 126.3 points per game in their last three games.

3. The Spurs are 3-0 on the road when leading at halftime.

4. The Clippers have outrebounded their opponents in four-straight games.

5. The Clippers are 7-1 when leading after the first period this season.