Game Story: Spurs vs. Pistons

Can the Spurs snap their losing skid versus the Pistons?

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs (12-26) will face the Detroit Pistons (11-30) tonight in San Antonio. The Spurs and Pistons will meet for the first time this season and the Spurs are on a three-game losing skid.

San Antonio got out to a hot start by dominating Detroit inside, scoring 28 points in the paint in the first quarter and building an 8-point lead. The flip side was they couldn't connect from outside.

Starting in place of the injured Devin Vassell, Romeo Langford scored 7 points and hit a triple in the first half. Tre Jones led the Spurs with 12 points to go with 3 assists and a pair of steals. Jeremy Sochan and Keldon Johnson each scored 8 points in the first half, but Johnson would miss the remainder of the game with a left hamstring issue. Jakob Poeltl stuffed the stat sheet early, heading to the locker room with 2 points, 8 boards, 4 assists, a steal and 2 blocks.

Despite the solid production and decent defense, San Antonio only led Detroit 51-48 at the break. They had 38 in the paint, but hit only 2-14 from three.

Right out of the break Tre Jones helped improve that percentage with a trey, but the Pistons surged ahead into the lead. Langford drove for a tough one off the glass, then Jones hit another layup, then Langford hit Stanley Johnson for a three.

Langford got a lane to the basket and tried to crank it just a little too hard, bricking the dunk. San Antonio got it back, and Langford drove again for a softer finish off the window. He went right back to the pick and roll, and right back to the right hand finish.

GAME REWIND

The Spurs are coming off a 117-114 road loss versus the New York Knicks.

Keldon Johnson had 26 points and seven rebounds to lead the team while Josh Richardson added 20 points off the bench. Doug McDermott finished with 15 points and two rebounds while Zach Collins recorded 16 points in the loss.

The Knicks forced 15 turnovers, including six blocks and seven steals. This is the first time the team accomplished the feat since December 16th, 2021 versus Houston.

“Those fourth-quarter executions are difficult for young players. Sometimes not even realize what might have been drawn. Setting up incorrectly," Popovich said. "Takes them to understand that the physicality of the game, especially at the end of the game, and how difficult it is to get open and how to set yourself up. It seems basic, or something easy, but it's not."

Popovich on Knicks' Brunson, Jeremy Sochan being ready for NBA games, loss to Knicks, young Spurs learning the physicality of a game, Zach Collins McDermott & Richardson's game v NY

INJURY REPORT

Spurs IR v Detroit:



Barlow, Bassey, Wesley out (g league)

Vassell out (left knee procedure)

Richardson questionable (right quad contusion)

Spurs IR v Detroit:

LOCKED ON SPURS PREVIEWS SPURS-PISTONS

THE UNIFORMS

The Spurs will be in their City Edition jerseys today.

The Spurs will be in their City Edition jerseys today.

FIVE THINGS TO WATCH

1. The Pistons have outrebounded their opponents in three-straight games.

2. The Pistons are 0-16 on the road when trailing at the end of the third period.

3. The Pistons have attempted more free throws than their opponents in 12-straight games.

4. The Spurs have turned the ball over more than their opponent in three-straight games.

5. The Spurs are 0-10 at home when trailing after the third period.