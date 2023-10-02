Five things to watch: Spurs vs. Pistons

Can the Spurs snap their 10-game losing streak tonight?

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs (14-41) will face the Detroit Pistons (14-42) tonight on the road for the third game of the annual Rodeo Road Trip. The Spurs are riding a 10-game losing skid.

With four starters out due to various injuries, Blake Wesley got his first NBA start. He matched up with Jaden Ivey someone he grew up playing with in South Bend. The rookie played some tough defense, but turned it over a few times in the first few minutes.

Fellow rookie Malaki Branham knocked down a three from the corner to start the scoring, then Wesley knocked one down as well.

Branham’s stroke is so smooth pic.twitter.com/lMeDg2j0v5 — Tom Petrini (@RealTomPetrini) February 11, 2023

Branham drove for a couple of layups, then Keita Bates-Diop got one in transition off a block by newly-starting Zach Collins to make it a 12-5 lead.

I for one am excited to see more Zach Collins pic.twitter.com/XT5KbNL8NB — Tom Petrini (@RealTomPetrini) February 11, 2023

Detroit ended their scoring drought, but Doug McDermott drilled a three and Isaiah Roby got himself an and-1.

Newly-acquired Devonte' Graham came in off the bench, got the ball with the shot clock winding down, stepped back and chucked a three that swished. He tipped in a putback on the next trip.

Devonte’ Graham, welcome to San Antonio pic.twitter.com/hN3huBXOv7 — Tom Petrini (@RealTomPetrini) February 11, 2023

Rookie Dominick Barlow grabbed a loose one and got it to veteran big man Gorgui Dieng, who catapulted in a three to beat the buzzer.

Shoutout to Gorgui Dieng man pic.twitter.com/9LVOAUtoKQ — Tom Petrini (@RealTomPetrini) February 11, 2023

San Antonio led 28-19 after one. KBD drove for an and-1, then McBuckets floated one in. Barlow pump faked for a bucket inside, then fell victim to the pump fake on the other end.

Collins posted up former Spur Cory Joseph and muscled in for an and-1. Branham hit another triple, and Collins scored inside again.

Love the pairing of Wesley and Branham on the floor together.



Blake’s ability to break the defense down couples so we’ll with Malaki’s shooting.

pic.twitter.com/qI16VhSFuo — Tom Petrini (@RealTomPetrini) February 11, 2023

San Antonio led by as many as 16, but the Pistons ripped off a 25-7 run to climb into the lead after a rough start shooting the ball. Graham bravely took a charge on Isaiah Stewart, then dropped it down to Collins for a layup to give the Spurs a 54-53 lead at halftime.

Collins knocked down a triple from the top at the start of the second half, then grabbed an offensive board and hooked it in. Detroit went on a 10-0 run fueled by turnovers and offensive boards before Collins scored on another hook.

Devonte' Graham drove for free throws, then wiggled his way to the rim for an and-1.

GAME REWIND

The Spurs are coming off a 112-98 loss versus the Raptors in Toronto.

Keldon Johnson had 22 points and three assists to lead the team while Josh Richardson added 14 points. Jakob Poeltl finished with 12 points and seven rebounds in his final game with the Spurs while Doug McDermott recorded 13 points in the loss.

Tre Jones, Romeo Langford, Devin Vassell, and Jeremy Sochan did not play due to injuries.

The Raptors had six players score in double figures and held San Antonio to just 98 points, marking it the fourth time this season the Raptors have held opponents under 100 points.

"It looks like a bucket on the other end with their [Raptors] speed and their athleticism. They got too many points off our turnovers but that's how they play. It's one of their strengths," Gregg Popovich said. "We did a pretty good job in a lot of ways. The young kids showed more physicality. A little better decision-making. Overall, I was pleased with their performance."

INJURY REPORT

Spurs IR v Pistons



Dedmon - out not with team



Vassell - out



Khem Birch - questionable (coach's decision)



Tre Jones, Jeremy Sochan, Romeo Langford - questionable #porvida #nba pic.twitter.com/uZjuLYiqGU — JeffGSpursKENS5 (@JeffGSpursZone) February 9, 2023

San Antonio announced the team has waived Dewayne Dedmon.

THE UNIFORMS

The Spurs will be in their City Edition jerseys today.

FIVE THINGS TO WATCH

1. The Pistons have lost two-straight games at home.

2. The Pistons are 1-17 at home when trailing at halftime.

3. The Pistons are 6-14 versus teams with a below .500 record this season.

4. The Spurs have lost 12 consecutive road games.

5. The Spurs are allowing 125.7 opponent points per game in their last three games.