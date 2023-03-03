Five things to watch: Spurs vs. Rockets

Can the Spurs bounce back from a loss tonight against the Rockets?

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs (16-48) visit the Houston Rockets (14-49) Sunday night in the second game of a back-to-back set.

GAME REWIND

The Spurs are coming off a home loss versus the Rockets, 122-110.

Devonte Graham had 28 points and two rebounds to lead the team while Jeremy Sochan added 14 points. Zach Collins finished with 14 points and 10 rebounds while Tre Jones recorded 12 points in the loss.

The Spurs were without Devin Vassell, Malaki Branham, Doug McDermott, and Keldon Johnson due to injuries.

"I think overall we're very pleased with the effort. All those different lineups make it difficult for those guys in trying to run too much," Gregg Popovich said. "We didn't shoot the ball in the second half very well, 33 percent overall and 25 [percent] from three. That's going to make the half tough but we turned it over some more. Gave up 10 more points in turnovers."

INJURY REPORT

THE UNIFORMS

The Spurs will be in their Statement Edition jerseys today.

Spurs will be in their Statement Ed. jerseys tonight v Rockets ... #porvida #nba pic.twitter.com/TMy1UuaGhg — JeffGSpursKENS5 (@JeffGSpursZone) March 5, 2023

FIVE THINGS TO WATCH

1. The Rockets are 4-7 in games decided by five or fewer points this season.

2. The Rockets are 1-9 in the second game of back-to-backs this season.

3. The Rockets have lost five games straight at home.

4. The Spurs are 1-9 on the second game of a back-to-back.

5. The Spurs have won three games in a row in Houston.

